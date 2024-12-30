NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gene Scampone, NSWC Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Mission Package Support Facility (MPSF) manager (front left), takes Dr. Peter Adair, technical director of NSWC Panama City Division (front right) on a tour of the MPSF on April 30, along with Susan Vargas, NSWC PHD deputy chief of staff (behind left), and Andrew Payor, MPSF sustainment principal assistant program manager. The MPSF provides assembly and sustainment to littoral combat ship mission packages. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White)