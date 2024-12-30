Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Gene Scampone, NSWC Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Mission Package Support Facility (MPSF) manager (front left), takes Dr. Peter Adair, technical director of NSWC Panama City Division (front right) on a tour of the MPSF on April 30, along with Susan Vargas, NSWC PHD deputy chief of staff (behind left), and Andrew Payor, MPSF sustainment principal assistant program manager. The MPSF provides assembly and sustainment to littoral combat ship mission packages. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8820438
    VIRIN: 240430-N-HH412-2001
    Resolution: 6091x5080
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization
    NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rotation
    Adair
    technical director
    NSWC Panama City Division
    NSWC Port Hueneme Division
    Koe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download