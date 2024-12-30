NSWCs PCD and PHD use technical director rotation to build a learning organization

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Ronald Newsome 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Mr. Jeffrey Koe, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division technical director, takes a flight on Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle, May 2. NSWC PCD’s Expeditionary Warfare and Littoral Operations hosted this part of his tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8820436
    VIRIN: 240502-N-PB086-2034
    Resolution: 3000x4200
    Size: 512.19 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    rotation
    Adair
    technical director
    NSWC Panama City Division
    NSWC Port Hueneme Division
    Koe

