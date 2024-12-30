Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guardsmen Work To Keep Aircraft Mission Capable [Image 4 of 4]

    Arizona National Guardsmen Work To Keep Aircraft Mission Capable

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier of the Arizona National Guard (AZNG) works on the tail rotor of a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 16, 2024, at AASF 1 in Phoenix, AZ.

    The dedicated mechanics and personnel of the AZNG consistently keep over 85% of their aircraft mission-ready, showcasing unparalleled dedication and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8820417
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-PV404-6169
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Arizona National Guardsmen Work To Keep Aircraft Mission Capable [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mechanic
    Blackhawk
    Arizona National Guard
    Mission Capable
    AZNG

