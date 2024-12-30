Arizona National Guardsmen Work To Keep Aircraft Mission Capable

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard (AZNG) lift off for a flight in a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 15, 2024 at AASF 1 in Phoenix, AZ.



The dedicated mechanics and personnel of the AZNG consistently keep over 85% of their aircraft mission-ready, showcasing unparalleled dedication and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Parra)