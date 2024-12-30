U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard (AZNG) lift off for a flight in a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 15, 2024 at AASF 1 in Phoenix, AZ.
The dedicated mechanics and personnel of the AZNG consistently keep over 85% of their aircraft mission-ready, showcasing unparalleled dedication and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8820415
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-PV404-3716
|Resolution:
|7214x4695
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guardsmen Work To Keep Aircraft Mission Capable [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.