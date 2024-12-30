Brigham Young University Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) students conduct ballast testing of a custom unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) in preparation for multi-agent testing on this project named: NEEC: Active & Cooperative Terrain Aided Navigation Using Inverted-Ultra-short Baseline. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8820414
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-DF738-2001
|Resolution:
|3126x2513
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization
