    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization [Image 2 of 2]

    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Brigham Young University Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) students conduct ballast testing of a custom unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) in preparation for multi-agent testing on this project named: NEEC: Active & Cooperative Terrain Aided Navigation Using Inverted-Ultra-short Baseline. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8820414
    VIRIN: 240515-N-DF738-2001
    Resolution: 3126x2513
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: UTAH, US
    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization
    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization

    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization

    collaboration
    UUV
    BYU
    NEEC
    NSWC Panama City Division

