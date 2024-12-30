Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Roman 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Brigham Young University Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) students preparing an unmanned surface vessel (USV) for field testing. This NEEC project is developing techniques to enable teams of unmanned underwater vehicles to cooperatively maintain an accurate, location estimate while operating for long periods of time in submerged scenarios. (courtesy photo)

    collaboration
    UUV
    BYU
    NEEC
    NSWC Panama City Division

