Brigham Young University Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) students preparing an unmanned surface vessel (USV) for field testing. This NEEC project is developing techniques to enable teams of unmanned underwater vehicles to cooperatively maintain an accurate, location estimate while operating for long periods of time in submerged scenarios. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8820413
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-DF738-2002
|Resolution:
|2944x2282
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NSWC Panama City, BYU develop and test algorithms for dynamic multi-UUV bathymetry localization
