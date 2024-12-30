Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 628th Contracting Squadron compete in an intramural flag football tournament at Joint Base Charleston, Oct. 9, 2024. The annual tournament saw Airmen from different units compete for the title of Air Base Champ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch)