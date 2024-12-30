Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Airlift Maintenance Squadron huddle during half-time during an intramural flag football tournament at Joint Base Charleston, Oct. 9, 2024. The annual tournament saw Airmen from different units compete for the title of Air Base Champ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch)