U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Airlift Maintenance Squadron huddle during half-time during an intramural flag football tournament at Joint Base Charleston, Oct. 9, 2024. The annual tournament saw Airmen from different units compete for the title of Air Base Champ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8820052
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-LH008-1256
|Resolution:
|4965x2791
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.