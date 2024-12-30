Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament

    Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Airlift Maintenance Squadron huddle during half-time during an intramural flag football tournament at Joint Base Charleston, Oct. 9, 2024. The annual tournament saw Airmen from different units compete for the title of Air Base Champ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8820052
    VIRIN: 241009-F-LH008-1256
    Resolution: 4965x2791
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    by A1C Luke Hirsch

    Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament
    Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament
    Joint Base Charleston Intramural Flag Football Tournament

    football
    1CTCS

