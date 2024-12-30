Airman signals to receive football

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman, 628 Civil Engineer Squadron, signals to receive the football while a second player, 628 Contracting Squadron, attempts to cover him on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The intramural flag football tournament enabled friendly competition and physical fitness amongst various Joint Base Charleston units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Amn Elliot Force)