    Airman throws the football [Image 1 of 3]

    Airman throws the football

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Airman Elliot Force 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    An Airman, 628 Civil Engineer Squadron, throws a football while two other players, 628 Contracting Squadron, attempt to block him on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The intramural flag football tournament enabled friendly competition and physical fitness amongst various Joint Base Charleston units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Amn Elliot Force)

    football
    1CTCS

