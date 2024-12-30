Airman throws the football

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman, 628 Civil Engineer Squadron, throws a football while two other players, 628 Contracting Squadron, attempt to block him on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The intramural flag football tournament enabled friendly competition and physical fitness amongst various Joint Base Charleston units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Amn Elliot Force)