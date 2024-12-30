Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen load munitions on F-16s in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Airmen load munitions on F-16s in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen secure an AIM-120 AMRAM ballistic missile onto a missile carrier at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2024. The U.S. and partner nations maintain a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to dominate the war and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:40
    VIRIN: 240111-F-BQ566-1050
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
