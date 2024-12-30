U.S. Airmen load munitions on F-16s in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bradley Rivera, 119th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, weapons troop, guides an AIM-9X ballistic missile onto a missile carrier at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 11, 2024. The U.S. and partner nations maintain a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to dominate the war and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)