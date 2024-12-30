Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 6 of 6]

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier participates in a ruck march as part of the the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, July 25, 2024 at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 09:05
    Photo ID: 8819194
    VIRIN: 240725-A-BL368-6377
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 6 of 6], by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    physical fitness
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    GAFPB. ruck

