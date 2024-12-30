A Soldier participates in a ruck march as part of the the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, July 25, 2024 at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8819194
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-BL368-6377
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 6 of 6], by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.