    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 1 of 6]

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier holds himself in the chin-up position, July 22, during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 6 of 6], by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

