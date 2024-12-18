Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241130-N-ML799-1003
    A graphic design of a patch identifying the USS Tripoli's VIPER team. Nov. 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8818264
    VIRIN: 241130-N-ML799-1003
    Resolution: 8000x8000
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Logo for the VIPER team [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

