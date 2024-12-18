Date Taken: 11.30.2024 Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:52 Photo ID: 8818264 VIRIN: 241130-N-ML799-1003 Resolution: 8000x8000 Size: 3.84 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Logo for the VIPER team [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.