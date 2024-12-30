241130-N-ML799-1001
A graphic design of a patch identifying the USS Tripoli's VIPER team. Nov. 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8818249
|VIRIN:
|241130-N-ML799-1001
|Resolution:
|8000x8000
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Logo for the VIPER team [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.