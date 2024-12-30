Thanks for the Tanks!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, employees and contractors from W.O. Grubb Crane Rental pose for a group photo in front of the Army Training and Doctrine Command’s newly installed M2A1 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the M2A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank static display installation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 13, 2024. The installation marks the completion of the four yearlong project of acquiring battled tested tanks deserving of a final resting location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)