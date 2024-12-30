Thanks for the Tanks!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers, employees and contractors from W.O. Grubb Crane Rental pose for a group photo in front of the Army Training and Doctrine Command’s newly installed M2A1 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the M2A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank static display installation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 13, 2024. The installation marks the completion of the four yearlong project of acquiring battled tested tanks deserving of a final resting location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 12:28
    Photo ID: 8818219
    VIRIN: 240413-F-QI804-1133
    Resolution: 12445x6048
    Size: 58.93 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Tanks
    Installation
    TRADOC
    Ft. Eustis

