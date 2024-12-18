Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMOD-UT at 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium [Image 1 of 3]

    MMOD-UT at 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Staff Sgt. Nora Martinez, left, and Sgt. Nick McKinley from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are pictured at MMOD-UT’s booth during the 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium, held Dec. 10-13 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. The event drew over 3,000 people.

    This work, MMOD-UT at 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

