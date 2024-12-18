Group photo with Maj. Gen. Lalor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency pose with Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, center right, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, during the 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium, held Dec. 10-13 in Salt Lake City. Pictured with Lalor, from left, are USAMMA Commander Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, Staff Sgt. Nora Martinez, Sgt. Nick McKinley, Jorge Magana, director of USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, and Jose Vasquez, director of USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at nearby Hill Air Force Base, Utah. USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, where Lalor served as the organization’s first commander from 2019 to 2021.