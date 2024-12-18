Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Group photo with Maj. Gen. Lalor [Image 2 of 3]

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency pose with Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, center right, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, during the 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium, held Dec. 10-13 in Salt Lake City. Pictured with Lalor, from left, are USAMMA Commander Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, Staff Sgt. Nora Martinez, Sgt. Nick McKinley, Jorge Magana, director of USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, and Jose Vasquez, director of USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at nearby Hill Air Force Base, Utah. USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, where Lalor served as the organization’s first commander from 2019 to 2021.

    MMOD-UT at 2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium
    Group photo with Maj. Gen. Lalor
    Talking with attendees

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMA team showcases medical maintenance at DOD-wide symposium

    medical maintenance
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    MMOD-UT
    2024 DOD Maintenance Symposium
    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor

