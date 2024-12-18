Emory S. Land Host Tour for Republic of Korea Admirals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 15, 2024) – Commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Capt. Brent Spiller, second from right, discusses the ship’s capabilities with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, commander, ROK Submarine Force, center, and ROK Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations Vice Adm. Choi Sung-hyeok, right, during a tour of the ship during a scheduled port visit at Busan, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)