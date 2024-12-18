Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Host Tour for Republic of Korea Admirals [Image 2 of 3]

    Emory S. Land Host Tour for Republic of Korea Admirals

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 15, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. William Pate, left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the capabilities of the ship with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, commander, ROK Submarine Force, third from left, and ROK Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations Vice Adm. Choi Sung-hyeok, fifth from left, during a tour of the ship during a scheduled port visit at Busan, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro. This photo has been edited for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8817859
    VIRIN: 241115-N-OJ012-1045
    Resolution: 5440x3060
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
