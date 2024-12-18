Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241206-N-DL824-1007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Sailors bow before Boreas Rex and his royal court before acceptance into the realm of the Blue Nose in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 6. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)