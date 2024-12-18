241206-N-DL824-1007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Sailors bow before Boreas Rex and his royal court before acceptance into the realm of the Blue Nose in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 6. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8817694
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-DL824-1007
|Resolution:
|3629x5443
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SN Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.