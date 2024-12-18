Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    Truman's Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Gomez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241212-N-DL824-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) Sailors linehandle in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea Dec. 12. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    VIRIN: 241212-N-DL824-1030
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SN Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

