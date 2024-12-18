Truman's Deployment

241212-N-DL824-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 12, 2024) Sailors linehandle in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea Dec. 12. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2024 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8817695
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-DL824-1030
|Resolution:
|5493x3662
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
