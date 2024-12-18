Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang Malaysia [Image 6 of 7]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang Malaysia

    PORT KLANG (FERRY PORT), MALAYSIA

    12.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241229-N-GC571-1446 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) moors in Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 22:49
    Location: PORT KLANG (FERRY PORT), MY
    This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang Malaysia [Image 7 of 7], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Kuala Lumpur
    Partnership
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

