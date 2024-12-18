Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang Malaysia

241229-N-GC571-1127 PORT KLANG, Malaysia (Dec. 29, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zachary Zebb, of Tucson, Ariz., fakes mooring lines as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) pulls into Port Klang, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2024. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership among allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|12.29.2024
|12.28.2024 22:49
|8817622
|241229-N-GC571-1127
|2183x3280
|502.16 KB
|PORT KLANG (FERRY PORT), MY
|4
|0
