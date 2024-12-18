Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced School 2-25 Graduation [Image 4 of 4]

    Advanced School 2-25 Graduation

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines of Advanced Course Seminar pose for a graduation photo at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 13, 2024. The seminar built upon students’ professional education, with emphasis on the development of ethical decision-making, designed to refine skills in three critical areas: warfighting, ethical leadership and effective communication. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8816607
    VIRIN: 241213-M-KH336-1043
    Resolution: 5498x3665
    Size: 19.93 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

