U.S. Marines of Advanced Course Seminar pose for a graduation photo at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 13, 2024. The seminar built upon students’ professional education, with emphasis on the development of ethical decision-making, designed to refine skills in three critical areas: warfighting, ethical leadership and effective communication. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8816607
|VIRIN:
|241213-M-KH336-1043
|Resolution:
|5498x3665
|Size:
|19.93 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Advanced School 2-25 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Edward Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.