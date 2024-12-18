Advanced School 2-25 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines of Advanced Course Seminar pose for a graduation photo at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 13, 2024. The seminar built upon students’ professional education, with emphasis on the development of ethical decision-making, designed to refine skills in three critical areas: warfighting, ethical leadership and effective communication. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)