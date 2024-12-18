Advanced School 2-25 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Russell D. Boley, middle, command senior enlisted leader, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, recognizes Gunnery Sgt. Alyssa Snow, right, operations, Marine Forces Reserve, for graduating Advanced Course Seminar at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 13, 2024. The seminar built upon students’ professional education, with emphasis on the development of ethical decision-making, designed to refine skills in three critical areas: warfighting, ethical leadership and effective communication. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)