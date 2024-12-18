Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced School 2-25 Graduation [Image 3 of 4]

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Russell D. Boley, middle, command senior enlisted leader, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, recognizes Gunnery Sgt. Alyssa Snow, right, operations, Marine Forces Reserve, for graduating Advanced Course Seminar at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 13, 2024. The seminar built upon students’ professional education, with emphasis on the development of ethical decision-making, designed to refine skills in three critical areas: warfighting, ethical leadership and effective communication. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Edward Spears)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8816590
    VIRIN: 241213-M-KH336-1027
    Resolution: 2564x3846
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced School 2-25 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Edward Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

