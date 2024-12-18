USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241227-N-FS097-1167 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) Aviation Ordnancemen transport ordnance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 27, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 06:10
|Photo ID:
|8816443
|VIRIN:
|241227-N-FS097-1167
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
