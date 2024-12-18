USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241227-N-FS097-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 27, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Temarr Grayson, of Cincinnati, signals to Lt. Brian Cullinan, of Seattle, a pilot of an F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 27, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)