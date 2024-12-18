WWII veteran Ceo Bauer takes flight with U.S. Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ceo Bauer, U.S. World War II veteran and former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, is helped onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein, Germany, for a veterans flight at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 7, 2024. The flight paid tribute to D-Day and World War II veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)