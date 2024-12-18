Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII veteran Ceo Bauer takes flight with U.S. Air Force [Image 2 of 2]

    WWII veteran Ceo Bauer takes flight with U.S. Air Force

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Ceo Bauer, U.S. World War II veteran and former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, is helped onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein, Germany, for a veterans flight at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 7, 2024. The flight paid tribute to D-Day and World War II veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    WWII Veteran
    commemoration
    DDay
    Thank you for your service
    DDAY80
    Ceo Bauer

