WWII veteran Ceo Bauer takes flight with U.S. Air Force

Ceo Bauer, U.S. World War II veteran and former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, signs a certificate of recognition for the liberation of Normandy, France during WWII, at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 7, 2024. Bauer was honored for his bravery and service with a commemorative flight over the Normandy reign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
