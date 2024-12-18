U-2 Dragon Lady Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 09.06.2024 Courtesy Photo 9th Reconnaissance Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, safely lands after flying aboard a U-2 Dragon Lady at Beale Air Force Base, California, Sept. 6, 2024. As the new wing commander, McLeese flew in the U-2 Dragon Lady to gain firsthand insight into the aircraft under his command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)