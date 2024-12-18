Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U-2 Dragon Lady Landing [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, safely lands after flying aboard a U-2 Dragon Lady at Beale Air Force Base, California, Sept. 6, 2024. As the new wing commander, McLeese flew in the U-2 Dragon Lady to gain firsthand insight into the aircraft under his command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8816406
    VIRIN: 240906-F-DG904-1054
    Resolution: 6013x4510
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

