    U-2 Dragon Lady Recovery

    U-2 Dragon Lady Recovery

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Josephine Killey, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief apprentice, replaces the red pins on a U-2 Dragon Lady during its recovery at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. Replacing the pins during recovery is a critical step to prevent accidental activation of systems while maintainers work on or around the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8816404
    VIRIN: 240618-F-DG904-1023
    Resolution: 7853x5890
    Size: 15.91 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U-2 Dragon Lady Recovery [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U-2 Dragon Lady Recovery
    U-2 Dragon Lady Landing

    maintainer recovery safety dragon lady

