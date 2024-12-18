U-2 Dragon Lady Recovery

U.S. Air Force Airman Josephine Killey, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief apprentice, replaces the red pins on a U-2 Dragon Lady during its recovery at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 18, 2024. Replacing the pins during recovery is a critical step to prevent accidental activation of systems while maintainers work on or around the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|06.18.2024
|12.27.2024 04:54
|8816404
|240618-F-DG904-1023
|7853x5890
|15.91 MB
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|4
|0
