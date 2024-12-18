Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Army National Guard Soldier claims first U.S. finish, second overall in Norwegian Foot March [Image 1 of 2]

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    12.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col Patrick Merris (left,) commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, rewards Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders (right,) a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned in the 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 70th Troop Command, with a challenge coin for being the first American to cross the finish line and taking second place overall during the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Dec. 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile march for time with a rucksack containing 24 pounds that tests the participant's physical and mental fortitude. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. MIchael Dunagan.)

