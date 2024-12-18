Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "World Watchers" Final Operational Flight of P-3 Orion [Image 1 of 3]

    BAHRAIN

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    240928-N-CI012-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 29, 2024) A P-3 Orion maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, attached to the “World Watchers” of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1, sits on the runway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO) before its final operational flight Sept. 28, 2024. The aircraft completed nearly 30 years of continued flight operations in the AOO before this historic final flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 04:44
