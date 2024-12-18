Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240928-N-CI012-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 29, 2024) A P-3 Orion maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, attached to the “World Watchers” of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1, sits on the runway in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO) before its final operational flight Sept. 28, 2024. The aircraft completed nearly 30 years of continued flight operations in the AOO before this historic final flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)