    Stout General Quarters [Image 2 of 3]

    Stout General Quarters

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    USS Stout

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 16, 2024) A U.S. Navy Quartermaster stands watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8815778
    VIRIN: 241216-N-CO642-1079
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 930.14 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stout General Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSTCSG

