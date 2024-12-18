Stout General Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 16, 2024) A U.S. Navy Quartermaster stands watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)