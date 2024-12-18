Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stout General Quarters [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    USS Stout

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 16, 2024) U.S. Sailors stand watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stout General Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

