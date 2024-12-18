U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 16, 2024) U.S. Sailors stand watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8815776
|VIRIN:
|241216-N-CO642-1094
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|722.77 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stout General Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.