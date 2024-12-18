USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70 Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241224-N-GC571-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) Cmdr. Jeffrey Sweitzer, air boss aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conducts flight operations while dressed as an elf, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Pablo Chavez)