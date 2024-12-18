USS Carl Vinson (CVN) 70 Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

241224-N-GC571-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 24, 2024) Shooters on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) signal an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 while wearing Santa and reindeer costumes, Dec. 24, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8815241
|VIRIN:
|241224-N-GC571-1050
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|916.67 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
