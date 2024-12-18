USS Cole Returns to Home Port

241223-N-AY869-1095 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 23, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class reunites with spouse after departing the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 23. USS Cole (DDG 67) returns to Naval station Norfolk after a deployment in support of maritime security and stability efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of Operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
