    USS Cole Returns to Home Port [Image 6 of 11]

    USS Cole Returns to Home Port

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241223-N-AY869-1063 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 23, 2024) Sailors raise the national ensign after returning to home port aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 23. USS Cole (DDG 67) returns to Naval station Norfolk after a deployment in support of maritime security and stability efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of Operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8815042
    VIRIN: 241223-N-AY869-1063
    Resolution: 2708x4062
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Returns to Home Port [Image 11 of 11], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    2nd FLEET
    RTHP

