AMC leadership visits USASAC

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commanding general, and AMC Command Sgt. Major Jimmy Sellers, meet with U.S. Army Security Assistance Command leadership for an update and assessment of the organization Dec. 19, 2024, in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, USASAC commanding general, and USASAC Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley hosted and facilitated discussions among staff leadership during Mohan's inaugural visit. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberley Capehart)