AMC leadership visits USASAC

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - U.S. Army Security Assistance Command hosted Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commanding general for his first visit to USASAC Dec. 19 for an update and assessment from USASAC leadership of its organization. Mohan was accompanied by AMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers and director of AMC Analytics Group Dr. Chris Hill.



Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, USASAC commanding general, initiated the meeting and Mohan recognized six USASAC personnel for their outstanding contributions in areas ranging from data and analytics to ally/partner support and the Command Supply Discipline Program.



Mohan followed with his thoughts and guidance regarding current events and being prepared for manpower to remain limited. He urged USASAC to “remain focused on what’s right for our Army” as Army Foreign Military Sales Reform is implemented.



Dr. Myra Gray, USASAC’s deputy to the commanding general, briefed USASAC headquarters’ reorganization which “focused on consolidating functions across multiple directorates and locations.” Gray noted that a 180-day assessment of the reorganization was conducted in October and identified areas to sustain and improve including manning, communication, function and staff alignment. She emphasized “that we aren’t done, and we will never be done,” as this is an on-going process.



USASAC data analysis was explained by the G-2/6 director, including development of a modernized Army Case Execution System, or ACES, for FMS case implementation, execution and closure which is underway after receiving authorization to execute this fall. Mohan stressed the importance of modern data analysis, machine learning and AI to AMC processes and functions.



Other topics briefed included FMS system demand, which is challenged, like the U.S. Army, by an already strained supply chain. The demand is also impacting training, which is part of the “total package” approach that allies and partners utilize to ensure they are not just building capacity but a capability to use the system.



Security training that is integrated early in development of FMS cases was also discussed as it is tied to Geographic Command Army priorities for training and must be synchronized with other Army security assistance training such as institutional and security forces assistance. Mohan commented that there may be missed opportunities because AMC has depot maintenance units worldwide “that could be leveraged, and it would be mutually beneficial (to the units and the FMS training).”



Col. Greg Holmes, commander of USASAC subordinate command the Security Assistance Training Management Organization, described the 34 SATMO teams that are providing training to allies and partners in 20 countries. He noted that most are a hybrid of “green suiters” and contractors, but getting Soldiers for the military specialties needed is an increasing challenge, and that Soldiers provide the relationships that are essential to the security assistance mission.



The Office of the Program Manager, Saudi Arabia National Guard Modernization Program, and the U.S. Army Military Assistance Group, subordinate organizations that support Kingdom of Saudi Arabia training and advisory programs, also brought AMC leadership up-to-date on their efforts. The OPM-SANG program manager also emphasized that culturally, the relationship aspect has as much or more impact with the partner and longer accompanied tours for military personnel would be an asset.



Resources and funding were also an important part the discussion during Mohan’s visit. The AMC Security Assistance Enterprise has seen workload increase while funding has remained relatively constant or decreased. Staffing also decreased in crucial areas requiring FMS expertise.



In his final comments, Pepper stated, “Our regional operations directorates (which are responsible for FMS execution) have priority for hiring actions.”



Mohan’s closing comments focused on the importance of the depots and a modernized OIB (Organic Industrial Base) to our Army and to USASAC’s mission, our allies and partners. He also stated the importance of the Army’s people and having a frank, professional dialogue with the force.



USASAC’s next update to Mohan will be conducted at New Cumberland, Pa., or Fort Liberty, N.C., in March 2025.