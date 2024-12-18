Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halawa GAC Water Filtration Tanks [Image 3 of 3]

    Halawa GAC Water Filtration Tanks

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 22, 2024) Twelve granular activated carbon (GAC) water filtration tanks that will treat and discharge water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) community upon the reactivation of the Navy Aiea Halawa Shaft (NAHS) are installed in Halawa, Hawaii. The Navy is planning in consultation with the Hawaii Department of Health for the reactivation of the shaft, which is currently not connected to the JBPHH drinking water system. Reactivation of the NAHS will demonstrate the Navy’s dedication to the resiliency and security of the JBPHH drinking water distribution system, and the Navy’s continued compliance with Federal and State regulations for safe drinking water. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halawa GAC Water Filtration Tanks [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

