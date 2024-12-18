Halawa GAC Water Filitration Tanks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 22, 2024) Water pipelines connected to twelve granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration tanks will treat and discharge water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) community upon the reactivation of the Navy Aiea Halawa Shaft (NAHS). The Navy is planning and in consultation with the Hawaii Department of Health for the reactivation of the shaft, which is currently not connected to the JBPHH drinking water system. Reactivation of the NAHS will demonstrate the Navy’s dedication to the resiliency and security of the JBPHH drinking water distribution system, and the Navy’s continued compliance with Federal and State regulations for safe drinking water. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)