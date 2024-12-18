Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nate Gorham and Col. Williams receive the Chief of Engineers Award of Excellence. Pictured from left to right is Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. “Butch” William Graham, Nate Gorman, Col. Aaron Williams, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick.