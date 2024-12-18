Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sarah Jones was named the Emergency Manager of the Year for 2023. [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sarah Jones was named the Emergency Manager of the Year for 2023.

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Sarah Jones was named the Emergency Manager of the Year for 2023. Pictured from left to right is Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Sarah Jones, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8814549
    VIRIN: 241117-A-EY724-1089
    Resolution: 3546x2837
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sarah Jones was named the Emergency Manager of the Year for 2023. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sarah Jones was named the Emergency Manager of the Year for 2023.
    Nate Gorham and Col. Williams receive the Chief of Engineers Award of Excellence.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Bonanza Year for National Recognition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Rock Island Arsenal

    TAGS

    USACE
    Rock Island District
    2023
    Emergency Manager of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download