HRC’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch strives to connect Families with fallen

Gregory Gardner, chief of the U.S Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch, center, back, is pictured here with the Family of Staff Sgt. Yuen Hop who went missing Dec. 29, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. Hop’s remains were identified June 18, 2024. Gardner traveled to California in mid-November to give an identification briefing to the Family.