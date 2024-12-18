HRC’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch strives to connect Families with fallen

This image of Staff Sgt. Yuen Hop was hung above the mantel of his parent’s home in San Fransisco, Calif. Hop went missing Dec. 29, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. Some 80 years after his death, Hop’s remains were identified June 18, 2024. Identification was a complex process that involved collaboration between the U.S Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
