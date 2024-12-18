Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch strives to connect Families with fallen [Image 1 of 2]

    HRC’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch strives to connect Families with fallen

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This image of Staff Sgt. Yuen Hop was hung above the mantel of his parent’s home in San Fransisco, Calif. Hop went missing Dec. 29, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. Some 80 years after his death, Hop’s remains were identified June 18, 2024. Identification was a complex process that involved collaboration between the U.S Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

    Battle of the Bulge
    World War II
    missing in action
    Past Conflicts Repatriation Branch

